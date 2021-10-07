Area Sports: Oct. 7, 2021

TODAY

Girls' Soccer

Seton Catholic at Lake Placid, 4 p.m.

Moriah at Willsboro, 4 p.m.

Saranac Lake at AuSable Valley, 4:30 p.m.

Northern Adirondack at Boquet Valley, 4:30 p.m.

Schroon Lake/Newcomb at Crown Point, 4:30 p.m.

Wells at Johnsburg/Minerva, 4:30 p.m.

Indian Lake/Long Lake at Keene, 4:30 p.m. 

Ticonderoga at Chazy, 6 p.m.

Northeastern Clinton at Beekmantown, 6:30 p.m.

Saranac at Peru, 6:30 p.m.

Boys' Soccer

Plattsburgh at AuSable Valley, 6:30 p.m. 

 

Girls' Volleyball

Beekmantown at Northern Adirondack, 6 p.m.

Lake Placid at AuSable Valley, 6 p.m.

Peru at Northeastern Clinton, 6 p.m.

Saranac Lake at Saranac, 6 p.m.

 

 

Tags

Trending Video

Recommended for you