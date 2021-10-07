Area Sports: Oct. 7, 2021

TODAY
Girls' Soccer
Seton Catholic at Lake Placid, 4 p.m.
Moriah at Willsboro, 4 p.m.
Saranac Lake at AuSable Valley, 4:30 p.m.
Northern Adirondack at Boquet Valley, 4:30 p.m.
Schroon Lake/Newcomb at Crown Point, 4:30 p.m.
Wells at Johnsburg/Minerva, 4:30 p.m.
Indian Lake/Long Lake at Keene, 4:30 p.m.
Ticonderoga at Chazy, 6 p.m.
Northeastern Clinton at Beekmantown, 6:30 p.m.
Saranac at Peru, 6:30 p.m.
Boys' Soccer
Plattsburgh at AuSable Valley, 6:30 p.m.
Girls' Volleyball
Beekmantown at Northern Adirondack, 6 p.m.
Lake Placid at AuSable Valley, 6 p.m.
Peru at Northeastern Clinton, 6 p.m.
Saranac Lake at Saranac, 6 p.m.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.