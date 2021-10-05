Area Sports: Oct. 5, 2021

TODAY

Cross country

Plattsburgh High vs. Saranac Lake at Dewey Mountain, 4:30 p.m.

Multiple schools vs. Peru at McComb State Park, 4:30 p.m.

Multiple schools vs. Beekmantown at Point Au Roche State Park, 4:30 p.m.

Girls soccer

Boquet Valley vs. Moriah at Camp Dudley, 4:30 p.m.

Chazy at Northern Adirondack, 4:30 p.m.

Keene vs. Schroon Lake/Newcomb at Schroon Lake, 4:30 p.m.

Crown Point at Wells, 4:30 p.m.

Johnsburg/Minerva at Willsboro, 5 p.m.

Lake Placid at Ticonderoga, 6 p.m.

Saranac Lake at Beekmantown, 6:30 p.m.

Northeastern Clinton at Saranac, 6:30 p.m.

Boys soccer

Schroon Lake/Newcomb at Keene, 4:30 p.m.

Girls swim

AuSable Valley vs. Plattsburgh High at Stafford Middle School, 5 p.m.

Volleyball

Northeastern Clinton at Beekmantown, 6 p.m.

Northern Adirondack at Lake Placid, 6 p.m.

Peru at Saranac, 6 p.m.

AuSable Valley at Plattsburgh High, 6:30 p.m.

Gymnastics

Plattsburgh High at Beekmantown, 7 p.m.

Trending Video

Recommended for you