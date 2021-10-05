Area Sports: Oct. 5, 2021

TODAY
Cross country
Plattsburgh High vs. Saranac Lake at Dewey Mountain, 4:30 p.m.
Multiple schools vs. Peru at McComb State Park, 4:30 p.m.
Multiple schools vs. Beekmantown at Point Au Roche State Park, 4:30 p.m.
Girls soccer
Boquet Valley vs. Moriah at Camp Dudley, 4:30 p.m.
Chazy at Northern Adirondack, 4:30 p.m.
Keene vs. Schroon Lake/Newcomb at Schroon Lake, 4:30 p.m.
Crown Point at Wells, 4:30 p.m.
Johnsburg/Minerva at Willsboro, 5 p.m.
Lake Placid at Ticonderoga, 6 p.m.
Saranac Lake at Beekmantown, 6:30 p.m.
Northeastern Clinton at Saranac, 6:30 p.m.
Boys soccer
Schroon Lake/Newcomb at Keene, 4:30 p.m.
Girls swim
AuSable Valley vs. Plattsburgh High at Stafford Middle School, 5 p.m.
Volleyball
Northeastern Clinton at Beekmantown, 6 p.m.
Northern Adirondack at Lake Placid, 6 p.m.
Peru at Saranac, 6 p.m.
AuSable Valley at Plattsburgh High, 6:30 p.m.
Gymnastics
Plattsburgh High at Beekmantown, 7 p.m.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.