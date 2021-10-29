Area Sports: Oct. 29, 2021

TODAY

Men's hockey

Plymouth State at Plattsburgh State, 7 p.m.

Volleyball

AuSable Valley at Peru, 5 p.m.

Football

Section VII Class C

Semifinal

Saranac at Beekmantown, 6:30 p.m.

Section VII Class D

Semifinal

Ticonderoga at AuSable Valley, 7 p.m.

