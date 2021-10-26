Area Sports: Oct. 26, 2021

TODAY
Women’s soccer
Canton at Plattsburgh State, 6 p.m.
Boys Soccer
Section VII
Class D
Semifinals
Crown Point at Willsboro, 3 p.m.
Schroon Lake/Newcomb at Chazy, 6 p.m.
Cross Country
Multiple schools at AuSable Valley, 4:30 p.m.
Multiple schools at Lake Placid, 4:30 p.m.
Multiple schools at Plattsburgh High, 4:30 p.m.
Volleyball
AuSable Valley at Northern Adirondack, 6 p.m.
Beekmantown at Plattsburgh high, 6 p.m.
Lake Placid at Saranac, 6 p.m.
Peru at Saranac Lake, 6 p.m.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.