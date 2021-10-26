Area Sports: Oct. 26, 2021

TODAY

Women’s soccer

Canton at Plattsburgh State, 6 p.m.

Boys Soccer

Section VII

Class D

Semifinals

Crown Point at Willsboro, 3 p.m.

Schroon Lake/Newcomb at Chazy, 6 p.m.

Cross Country

Multiple schools at AuSable Valley, 4:30 p.m.

Multiple schools at Lake Placid, 4:30 p.m.

Multiple schools at Plattsburgh High, 4:30 p.m.

Volleyball

AuSable Valley at Northern Adirondack, 6 p.m.

Beekmantown at Plattsburgh high, 6 p.m.

Lake Placid at Saranac, 6 p.m.

Peru at Saranac Lake, 6 p.m.

