Area Sports: Oct. 23, 2021

SATURDAY
Women's volleyball
Oswego at Plattsburgh State, 1 p.m.
Men's soccer
Potsdam at Plattsburgh State, 1 p.m.
Women's soccer
Plattsburgh State at Potsdam, 1 p.m.
Women's hockey
St. Michael's at Plattsburgh State (Exhibition), 3 p.m.
Men's hockey
St. Michael's at Plattsburgh State (Exhibition), 7 p.m.
Football
Peru at Saranac Lake, 1:30 p.m.
Gymnastics
Section VII championships
Plattsburgh High, Peru at Beekmantown, 11 a.m.
Girls soccer
Section VII
Class C
Semifinals
Northern Adirondack at Moriah, 11 a.m.
Lake Placid at AuSable Valley, 7 p.m.
Boys soccer
Section VII
Class C
Semifinal
Lake Placid at AuSable Valley, 5 p.m.
