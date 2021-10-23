Area Sports: Oct. 23, 2021

SATURDAY

Women's volleyball

Oswego at Plattsburgh State, 1 p.m.

Men's soccer

Potsdam at Plattsburgh State, 1 p.m.

Women's soccer

Plattsburgh State at Potsdam, 1 p.m.

Women's hockey

St. Michael's at Plattsburgh State (Exhibition), 3 p.m.

Men's hockey

St. Michael's at Plattsburgh State (Exhibition), 7 p.m.

Football

Peru at Saranac Lake, 1:30 p.m.

Gymnastics

Section VII championships

Plattsburgh High, Peru at Beekmantown, 11 a.m.

Girls soccer

Section VII

Class C

Semifinals

Northern Adirondack at Moriah, 11 a.m.

Lake Placid at AuSable Valley, 7 p.m.

Boys soccer

Section VII

Class C

Semifinal

Lake Placid at AuSable Valley, 5 p.m.

