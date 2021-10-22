Area Sports: Oct. 22, 2021

TODAY

Women's volleyball

Cortland at Plattsburgh State, 6 p.m.

Women's hockey

Plattsburgh State at St. Michael's, (Exhibition), 7 p.m.

Football

Ticonderoga at Beekmantown, 7 p.m.

Plattsburgh High at AuSable Valley, 7 p.m.

Boys soccer

Section VII

Class B

Semifinals

Beekmantown at Peru, 6:30 p.m.

Saranac at Northeastern Clinton, 7 p.m.

Class D

Quarterfinals

Johnsburg/Minerva at Crown Point, 3 p.m.

Boquet Valley vs. Schroon Lake/Newcomb at Word of Life, 6 p.m.

Girls soccer

Section VII

Class B

Semifinals

Beekmantown at Northeastern Clinton, 5 p.m.

Plattsburgh High at Saranac, 6:30 p.m.

Volleyball

Clifton-Fine at Lake Placid, 4 p.m.

