Area Sports: Oct. 22, 2021

TODAY
Women's volleyball
Cortland at Plattsburgh State, 6 p.m.
Women's hockey
Plattsburgh State at St. Michael's, (Exhibition), 7 p.m.
Football
Ticonderoga at Beekmantown, 7 p.m.
Plattsburgh High at AuSable Valley, 7 p.m.
Boys soccer
Section VII
Class B
Semifinals
Beekmantown at Peru, 6:30 p.m.
Saranac at Northeastern Clinton, 7 p.m.
Class D
Quarterfinals
Johnsburg/Minerva at Crown Point, 3 p.m.
Boquet Valley vs. Schroon Lake/Newcomb at Word of Life, 6 p.m.
Girls soccer
Section VII
Class B
Semifinals
Beekmantown at Northeastern Clinton, 5 p.m.
Plattsburgh High at Saranac, 6:30 p.m.
Volleyball
Clifton-Fine at Lake Placid, 4 p.m.
