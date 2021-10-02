Area Sports: Oct. 2, 2021

TODAY

Boys Soccer

Chazy at Ogdensburg, 11 a.m.

AuSable Valley at Beekmantown, 1:30 p.m.

Girls Soccer

Beekmantown at AuSable Valley, noon. 

Football

TBA vs. Moriah at Plattsburgh High, 1 p.m.

Cross Country

Saranac at Brewster, time TBA

Swimming

Potsdam at AuSable Valley, 11 a.m.

Mens' Soccer

Plattsburgh State at New Paltz, 1 p.m.

Womens' Soccer

SUNY New Paltz at Plattsburgh State, 1 p.m. 

Women's Volleyball

Buffalo State at Plattsburgh State, 1 p.m.

