Area Sports: Oct. 2, 2021

TODAY
Boys Soccer
Chazy at Ogdensburg, 11 a.m.
AuSable Valley at Beekmantown, 1:30 p.m.
Girls Soccer
Beekmantown at AuSable Valley, noon.
Football
TBA vs. Moriah at Plattsburgh High, 1 p.m.
Cross Country
Saranac at Brewster, time TBA
Swimming
Potsdam at AuSable Valley, 11 a.m.
Mens' Soccer
Plattsburgh State at New Paltz, 1 p.m.
Womens' Soccer
SUNY New Paltz at Plattsburgh State, 1 p.m.
Women's Volleyball
Buffalo State at Plattsburgh State, 1 p.m.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.