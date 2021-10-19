Area Sports: Oct. 19, 2021

TODAY
Men's soccer
Canton at Plattsburgh State, 4 p.m.
Women's soccer
Clarkson at Plattsburgh State, 7 p.m.
Cross country
Multiple schools at Moriah/Boquet Valley, 4:30 p.m.
Multiple schools at Saranac, 4:30 p.m.
Multiple schools at Saranac Lake, 4:30 p.m.
Volleyball
Northeastern Clinton at Northern Adirondack, 5:30 p.m.
Saranac Lake at Plattsburgh High, 7 p.m.
Girls soccer
Section VII
First round
Class B
No. 6 Saranac Lake at No. 4 Beekmantown, 6:30 p.m.
No. 5 Plattsburgh High at No. 4 Peru, 6:30 p.m.
Class C
No. 5 Lake Placid at No. 4 Ticonderoga, 6 p.m.
