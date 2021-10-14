Area Sports: Oct. 15, 2021

TODAY
Men's soccer
Plattsburgh State at Brockport, 3 p.m.
Women's soccer
Brockport at Plattsburgh State, 4 p.m.
Boys soccer
Crown Point at Boquet Valley, 4 p.m.
Indian Lake/Long Lake at Johnsburg/Minerva, 4 p.m.
Saranac Lake at Northeastern Clinton, 4 p.m.
AuSable Valley at Peru, 4 p.m.
Schroon Lake/Newcomb at Willsboro, 4 p.m.
Beekmantown at Plattsburgh High, 6:30 p.m.
Northern Adirondack at Saranac, 7 p.m.
Girls soccer
Moriah at Saranac, 5 p.m.
Girls swim
Moriah at Plattsburgh High, 5 p.m.
Volleyball
AuSable Valley at Saranac, 6 p.m.
Football
Saranac at Ticonderoga, 7 p.m.
Moriah at AuSable Valley, 7:30 p.m.
Beekmantown at Peru, 7:30 p.m.
