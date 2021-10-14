Area Sports: Oct. 15, 2021

TODAY

Men's soccer

Plattsburgh State at Brockport, 3 p.m.

Women's soccer

Brockport at Plattsburgh State, 4 p.m.

 

Boys soccer

Crown Point at Boquet Valley, 4 p.m.

Indian Lake/Long Lake at Johnsburg/Minerva, 4 p.m.

Saranac Lake at Northeastern Clinton, 4 p.m.

AuSable Valley at Peru, 4 p.m.

Schroon Lake/Newcomb at Willsboro, 4 p.m.

Beekmantown at Plattsburgh High, 6:30 p.m.

Northern Adirondack at Saranac, 7 p.m.

Girls soccer

Moriah at Saranac, 5 p.m.

Girls swim

Moriah at Plattsburgh High, 5 p.m.

Volleyball

AuSable Valley at Saranac, 6 p.m.

Football

Saranac at Ticonderoga, 7 p.m.

Moriah at AuSable Valley, 7:30 p.m.

 

Beekmantown at Peru, 7:30 p.m.

Tags

Trending Video

Recommended for you