Area Sports: Oct. 12, 2021

TODAY

Girls soccer

Crown Point at Indian Lake/Long Lake, 4 p.m.

Northern Adirondack at Moriah, 4 p.m.

Lake Placid at Saranac Lake, 4 p.m.

Chazy at Seton Catholic, 4 p.m.

Willsboro at Wells, 4 p.m.

Johnsburg/Minerva at Schroon Lake/Newcomb, 4:30 p.m.

Boquet Valley at Ticonderoga, 6 p.m.

Northeastern Clinton at AuSable Valley, 6:30 p.m.

Peru at Beekmantown, 6:30 p.m.

Plattsburgh High at Saranac, 6:30 p.m.

Boys soccer

Chazy at Keene, 4 p.m.

Cross country

Multiple schools vs. Saranac Lake at Dewey Mountain, 4:30 p.m.

Multiple schools vs. Ticonderoga at Fort Ticonderoga, 4:30 p.m.

Multiple schools vs. Beekmantown at Point Au Roche, 4:30 p.m.

Gymnastics

Peru at Beekmantown, 6 p.m.

Volleyball

Saranac at Northeastern Clinton, 6 p.m.

Northern Adirondack at Saranac Lake, 6 p.m.

Beekmantown at Peru, 6 p.m.

Plattsburgh High at Lake Placid, 6:30 p.m.

