Area Sports: Oct. 12, 2021

TODAY
Girls soccer
Crown Point at Indian Lake/Long Lake, 4 p.m.
Northern Adirondack at Moriah, 4 p.m.
Lake Placid at Saranac Lake, 4 p.m.
Chazy at Seton Catholic, 4 p.m.
Willsboro at Wells, 4 p.m.
Johnsburg/Minerva at Schroon Lake/Newcomb, 4:30 p.m.
Boquet Valley at Ticonderoga, 6 p.m.
Northeastern Clinton at AuSable Valley, 6:30 p.m.
Peru at Beekmantown, 6:30 p.m.
Plattsburgh High at Saranac, 6:30 p.m.
Boys soccer
Chazy at Keene, 4 p.m.
Cross country
Multiple schools vs. Saranac Lake at Dewey Mountain, 4:30 p.m.
Multiple schools vs. Ticonderoga at Fort Ticonderoga, 4:30 p.m.
Multiple schools vs. Beekmantown at Point Au Roche, 4:30 p.m.
Gymnastics
Peru at Beekmantown, 6 p.m.
Volleyball
Saranac at Northeastern Clinton, 6 p.m.
Northern Adirondack at Saranac Lake, 6 p.m.
Beekmantown at Peru, 6 p.m.
Plattsburgh High at Lake Placid, 6:30 p.m.
