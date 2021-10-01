Area Sports: Oct. 1, 2021

TODAY
Women's Tennis
Northern Vermont at Plattsburgh State, 3 p.m.
Men's Soccer
Plattsburgh State at Oneonta, 4 p.m.
Women's Soccer
Oneonta at Plattsburgh State, 4 p.m.
Women's Volleyball
Fredonia at Plattsburgh State, 6 p.m.
Football
Saranac at AuSable Valley, 7:30 p.m.
Saranac Lake at Beekmantown, 7:30 p.m.
Ticonderoga at Plattsburgh High, 7:30 p.m.
Boys Soccer
Bolton at Boquet Valley, 4:30 p.m.
Keene at Johnsburg/Minerva, 4:30 p.m.
Kings at Schroon Lake/Newcomb, 4:30 p.m.
Beekmantown at Northern Adirondack, 4:30 p.m.
Crown Point at Willsboro, 4:30 p.m.
Girls Soccer
Willsboro at Crown Point, 4:30 p.m.
Northern Adirondack at Lake Placid, 4:30 p.m.
Schroon Lake/Newcomb at Indian Lake/Long Lake, 4:30 p.m.
Saranac at Saranac Lake, 4:30 p.m.
Ticonderoga at Seton Catholic, 4:30 p.m.
Moriah at Chazy, 6 p.m.
Plattsburgh High at Northeastern Clinton, 6:30 p.m.
Girls Swim
Multiple Schools vs. Plattsburgh High at Stafford Middle School, 5 p.m.
Gymnastics
Peru at Beekmantown, 6 p.m.
SATURDAY
Women's Soccer
New Paltz at Plattsburgh State, 1 p.m.
Women's Volleyball
Buffalo State at Plattsburgh State, 1 p.m.
Men's Soccer
Plattsburgh State at New Paltz, 1 p.m.
Boys Soccer
Chazy at Ogdensburg Free Academy, 11 a.m.
AuSable Valley at Beekmantown, 1:30 P.M.
Girls Swim
Potsdam at AuSable Valley, 11 a.m.
Girls Soccer
Beekmantown at AuSable Valley, noon.
