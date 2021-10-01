Area Sports: Oct. 1, 2021

TODAY

Women's Tennis

Northern Vermont at Plattsburgh State, 3 p.m.

Men's Soccer

Plattsburgh State at Oneonta, 4 p.m.

Women's Soccer

Oneonta at Plattsburgh State, 4 p.m.

Women's Volleyball

Fredonia at Plattsburgh State, 6 p.m.

Football

Saranac at AuSable Valley, 7:30 p.m.

Saranac Lake at Beekmantown, 7:30 p.m.

Ticonderoga at Plattsburgh High, 7:30 p.m.

Boys Soccer

Bolton at Boquet Valley, 4:30 p.m.

Keene at Johnsburg/Minerva, 4:30 p.m.

Kings at Schroon Lake/Newcomb, 4:30 p.m.

Beekmantown at Northern Adirondack, 4:30 p.m.

Crown Point at Willsboro, 4:30 p.m.

Girls Soccer

Willsboro at Crown Point, 4:30 p.m.

Northern Adirondack at Lake Placid, 4:30 p.m.

Schroon Lake/Newcomb at Indian Lake/Long Lake, 4:30 p.m.

Saranac at Saranac Lake, 4:30 p.m.

Ticonderoga at Seton Catholic, 4:30 p.m.

Moriah at Chazy, 6 p.m.

Plattsburgh High at Northeastern Clinton, 6:30 p.m.

Girls Swim

Multiple Schools vs. Plattsburgh High at Stafford Middle School, 5 p.m.

Gymnastics

Peru at Beekmantown, 6 p.m.

SATURDAY

Women's Soccer

New Paltz at Plattsburgh State, 1 p.m.

Women's Volleyball

Buffalo State at Plattsburgh State, 1 p.m.

Men's Soccer

Plattsburgh State at New Paltz, 1 p.m.

Boys Soccer

Chazy at Ogdensburg Free Academy, 11 a.m.

AuSable Valley at Beekmantown, 1:30 P.M.

Girls Swim

Potsdam at AuSable Valley, 11 a.m.

Girls Soccer

Beekmantown at AuSable Valley, noon.

 

