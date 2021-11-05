Area Sports: Nov. 5, 2021

TODAY
Cross Country
Section VII championships
at Cobble Hill Golf Course, TBD.
Football
Section VII
Class B championship
at Beekmantown
Plattsburgh High vs. Peru, 7 p.m.
Men's hockey
Cortland at Plattsburgh State, 7 p.m.
SATURDAY
Boys soccer
NYSPHSAA Regional
Class B
Greenville vs. Beekmantown at Plattsburgh High, 1:30 p.m.
Class D
Chazy vs. Lisbon at Potsdam, 1 p.m.
Girls soccer
NYSPHSAA Regional
Class B
Skaneateles vs. Saranac at Plattsburgh High, 3:30 p.m.
Class C
AuSable Valley vs. Schoharie at Mechanicville, noon.
Class D
Willsboro vs. Chateaugay at Potsdam, 11 a.m.
Football
Section VII
Class D championship
at Beekmantown
AuSable Valley vs. Moriah, noon.
Class C championship
at Beekmantown
Saranac vs. Saranac Lake, 3:30 p.m.
Volleyball
Section VII
Championships
at Saranac
Class B
Peru vs. Plattsburgh, 1 p.m.
Class C
Saranac vs. Saranac Lake, 3 p.m.
Class D
Lake Placid vs. Northern Adirondack, 5 p.m.
Girls swimming
Section VII championships
at AuSable Valley, 2 p.m.
Women's basketball
Canton at Plattsburgh State, 3 p.m.
Women's hockey
Cortland at Plattsburgh State, 3 p.m.
Men's basketball
Plattsburgh State at Western Connecticut State, 5 p.m.
Men's hockey
Oswego at Plattsburgh State, 7 p.m.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.