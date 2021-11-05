Area Sports: Nov. 5, 2021

TODAY

Cross Country

Section VII championships

at Cobble Hill Golf Course, TBD.

Football

Section VII

Class B championship

at Beekmantown

Plattsburgh High vs. Peru, 7 p.m.

Men's hockey

Cortland at Plattsburgh State, 7 p.m.

SATURDAY

Boys soccer

NYSPHSAA Regional

Class B

Greenville vs. Beekmantown at Plattsburgh High, 1:30 p.m.

Class D

Chazy vs. Lisbon at Potsdam, 1 p.m.

Girls soccer

NYSPHSAA Regional

Class B

Skaneateles vs. Saranac at Plattsburgh High, 3:30 p.m.

Class C

AuSable Valley vs. Schoharie at Mechanicville, noon.

Class D

Willsboro vs. Chateaugay at Potsdam, 11 a.m.

Football

Section VII

Class D championship

at Beekmantown

AuSable Valley vs. Moriah, noon.

Class C championship

at Beekmantown

Saranac vs. Saranac Lake, 3:30 p.m.

Volleyball

Section VII

Championships

at Saranac

Class B

Peru vs. Plattsburgh, 1 p.m.

Class C

Saranac vs. Saranac Lake, 3 p.m.

Class D

Lake Placid vs. Northern Adirondack, 5 p.m.

Girls swimming

Section VII championships

at AuSable Valley, 2 p.m.

Women's basketball

Canton at Plattsburgh State, 3 p.m.

Women's hockey

Cortland at Plattsburgh State, 3 p.m.

Men's basketball

Plattsburgh State at Western Connecticut State, 5 p.m.

Men's hockey

Oswego at Plattsburgh State, 7 p.m.

