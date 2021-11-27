Area Sports: Nov. 27, 2021

TODAY
Men's hockey
Milwaukee School of Engineering vs. Plattsburgh State at Middlebury, 4 p.m.
Women's hockey
Cardinal Panther/Classic
at Stafford Ice Arena
Endicott vs. Plattsburgh State, 3 p.m.
Middlebury vs. Elmira, 6 p.m.
Boys basketball
Muggsy's Tip-Off Classic
at Saranac
Consolation, 1:30 p.m.
Championship, 4:30 p.m.
Girls basketball
Muggsy's Tip-Off Classic
at Saranac
Consolation, noon
Championship, 3 p.m.
Girls hockey
Beekmantown at Clinton, 10 a.m.
Plattsburgh High at Skaneateles, 11 a.m.
SUNDAY
Men's hockey
Norwich vs. Plattsburgh State at Middlebury, 4:30 p.m.
Women's hockey
Cardinal Panther/Classic
at Stafford Ice Arena
Consolation, 2 p.m.
Championship 5 p.m.
