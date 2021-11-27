Area Sports: Nov. 27, 2021

TODAY

Men's hockey

Milwaukee School of Engineering vs. Plattsburgh State at Middlebury, 4 p.m.

Women's hockey

Cardinal Panther/Classic

at Stafford Ice Arena

Endicott vs. Plattsburgh State, 3 p.m.

Middlebury vs. Elmira, 6 p.m.

Boys basketball

Muggsy's Tip-Off Classic

at Saranac

Consolation, 1:30 p.m.

Championship, 4:30 p.m.

Girls basketball

Muggsy's Tip-Off Classic

at Saranac

Consolation, noon

Championship, 3 p.m.

Girls hockey

Beekmantown at Clinton, 10 a.m.

Plattsburgh High at Skaneateles, 11 a.m.

SUNDAY

Men's hockey

Norwich vs. Plattsburgh State at Middlebury, 4:30 p.m.

Women's hockey

Cardinal Panther/Classic

at Stafford Ice Arena

Consolation, 2 p.m.

Championship 5 p.m.

