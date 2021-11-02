Area Sports: Nov. 2, 2021

TODAY
Girls soccer
NYSPHSAA
Regional Semifinals
at Plattsburgh High
Class C
Madrid-Waddington vs. AuSable Valley, 5 p.m.
Class B
Gouverneur vs. Saranac, 7 p.m.
Volleyball
Section VII
Class B semifinals
Plattsburgh High at Beekmantown, 6 p.m.
Rain showers this morning with some sunshine during the afternoon hours. High 49F. Winds SW at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 50%..
Mostly clear early followed by cloudy skies overnight. A shower of rain or wet snow possible. Low near 35F. Winds light and variable.
Updated: November 2, 2021 @ 8:53 am
A Mass of Christian Burial for Eugene Leo Sears, 84, who went to be with his Savior on October 26, 2021 was celebrated on Saturday, October 30, 2021 at St. James Church, Cadyville. The Mass was celebrated by Rev. Scott Seymour, pastor. He was assisted by Rev. Deacon Michael Howley and Roman …
58, of Mooers Forks, died Oct. 28, 2021. A graveside service will be celebrated Wednesday, Nov. 3, 2021, at 10 a.m. at St. Ann's Cemetery in Mooers Forks. Arrangements with Ross Funeral Home.
Clifton G. Gamache, Sr., 82, died October 24, 2021. A funeral Mass will be at St. Mary's Church in Champlain on Saturday, November 6 at 11:00 AM, followed by interment. A full obituary is found at www.mbclarkfuneralhome.com.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.