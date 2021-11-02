Area Sports: Nov. 2, 2021

TODAY

Girls soccer

NYSPHSAA

Regional Semifinals

at Plattsburgh High

Class C

Madrid-Waddington vs. AuSable Valley, 5 p.m.

Class B

Gouverneur vs. Saranac, 7 p.m.

Volleyball

Section VII

Class B semifinals

Plattsburgh High at Beekmantown, 6 p.m.

Tags

Trending Video

Recommended for you