Area Sports: Nov. 13, 2021

TODAY

Women's basketball

Cardinal Classic

at Memorial Hall

Potsdam vs. Cobleskill, 1 p.m.

Norwich vs. Plattsburgh, 3 p.m.

Women's hockey

Plattsburgh State at Oswego, 3 p.m.

Men's hockey

Plattsburgh State at Brockport, 7 p.m.

Cross country

NYSPHSAA

Championships at Chenango Valley, 9 a.m.

Volleyball

NYSPHSAA

Class B

Regional

Peru vs. Broadalbin-Perth at Gloversville, noon.

Football

NYSPHSAA

Class C

Regional semifinal

Ogdensburg vs. Saranac Lake at Plattsburgh High, 1 p.m.

Boys soccer

NYSPHSAA

Final four

Class B

Beekmantown vs. Haverling at Middletown, 11:30 a.m.

Class D

Chazy vs. Filmore at Twin Towers Middle School, 12:45 p.m.

Girls soccer

NYSPHSAA

Final four

Class B

Saranac vs. Bronxville at Cortland High School, 10 a.m.

Class C

AuSable Valley vs. Notre Dame at Homer High School, 12:30 p.m.

