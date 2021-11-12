Area Sports: Nov. 12, 2021

FRIDAY
Women's hockey
Plattsburgh State at Buffalo State, 4 p.m.
Women's basketball
Cardinal Classic
at Memorial Hall
Cobleskill vs. Plattsburgh State 5 p.m.
Potsdam vs. Norwich, 7 p.m.
Men's hockey
Plattsburgh State at Geneseo, 7 p.m.
Football
NYSPHSAA
Class B
Regional semifinal
Peru vs. Massena at Ogdensburg, 7 p.m.
SATURDAY
Women's basketball
Cardinal Classic
at Memorial Hall
Potsdam vs. Cobleskill, 1 p.m.
Norwich vs. Plattsburgh, 3 p.m.
Women's hockey
Plattsburgh State at Oswego, 3 p.m.
Men's hockey
Plattsburgh State at Brockport, 7 p.m.
Cross country
NYSPHSAA
Championships at Chenango Valley, 9 a.m.
Volleyball
NYSPHSAA
Class B
Regional
Peru vs. Broadalbin-Perth at Gloversville, noon.
Football
NYSPHSAA
Class C
Regional semifinal
Ogdensburg vs. Saranac Lake at Plattsburgh High, 1 p.m.
Boys soccer
NYSPHSAA
Final four
Class B
Beekmantown vs. Haverling at Middletown, 11:30 a.m.
Class D
Chazy vs. Filmore at Twin Towers Middle School, 12:45 p.m.
Girls soccer
NYSPHSAA
Final four
Class B
Saranac vs. Bronxville at Cortland High School, 10 a.m.
Class C
AuSable Valley vs. Notre Dame at Homer High School, 12:30 p.m.
