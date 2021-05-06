Area Sports: May 7, 2021

TODAY
College baseball
New Paltz at Plattsburgh State, 1 p.m. (DH)
Golf
Willsboro at Boquet Valley, 3:30 p.m.
Crown Point at Schroon Lake, 3:30 p.m.
Baseball
Keene at Crown Point, 4:30 p.m.
Chazy at Northeastern Clinton, 4:30 p.m.
Wells at Schroon Lake/Bolton, 4:30 p.m.
Softball
Northeastern Clinton at Beekmantown, 4:30 p.m.
Willsboro at Chazy, 4:30 p.m.
Keene at Crown Point, 4:30 p.m.
Ticonderoga at Saranac Lake, 4:30 p.m.
Northern Adirondack at Lake Placid, 5:30 p.m.
Girls lacrosse
Canton at Plattsburgh High, 6 p.m.
