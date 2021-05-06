Area Sports: May 7, 2021

TODAY

College baseball

New Paltz at Plattsburgh State, 1 p.m. (DH)

Golf

Willsboro at Boquet Valley, 3:30 p.m.

Crown Point at Schroon Lake, 3:30 p.m.

Baseball

Keene at Crown Point, 4:30 p.m.

Chazy at Northeastern Clinton, 4:30 p.m.

Wells at Schroon Lake/Bolton, 4:30 p.m.

Softball

Northeastern Clinton at Beekmantown, 4:30 p.m.

Willsboro at Chazy, 4:30 p.m.

Keene at Crown Point, 4:30 p.m.

Ticonderoga at Saranac Lake, 4:30 p.m.

Northern Adirondack at Lake Placid, 5:30 p.m.

Girls lacrosse

Canton at Plattsburgh High, 6 p.m.

