Area Sports: May 6, 2021

TODAY

Golf

Northeastern Clinton at Ticonderoga, 3:30 p.m.

Boquet Valley at Schroon Lake, 3:30 p.m.

Lake Placid at Tupper Lake, 3:30 p.m.

Baseball

Crown Point at Boquet Valley, 4:30 p.m.

Chazy at Keene, 4:30 p.m.

Johnsburg/Minerva at Wells, 4:30 p.m.

Softball

Crown Point at Boquet Valley, 4:30 p.m.

Keene at Indian Lake/Long Lake, 4:30 p.m.

Johnsburg/Minerva at Wells, 4:30 p.m.

Track and field

Beekmantown at Peru, 4:30 p.m.

Moriah/Boquet Valley at Lake Placid, 4:30 p.m.

AuSable Valley at Saranac Lake, 4:30 p.m.

Seton Catholic at Ticonderoga, 4:30 p.m.

Girls lacrosse

Saranac Lake Placid at Massena, 6 p.m.

Tags

Trending Video

Recommended for you