Area Sports: May 6, 2021

TODAY
Golf
Northeastern Clinton at Ticonderoga, 3:30 p.m.
Boquet Valley at Schroon Lake, 3:30 p.m.
Lake Placid at Tupper Lake, 3:30 p.m.
Baseball
Crown Point at Boquet Valley, 4:30 p.m.
Chazy at Keene, 4:30 p.m.
Johnsburg/Minerva at Wells, 4:30 p.m.
Softball
Crown Point at Boquet Valley, 4:30 p.m.
Keene at Indian Lake/Long Lake, 4:30 p.m.
Johnsburg/Minerva at Wells, 4:30 p.m.
Track and field
Beekmantown at Peru, 4:30 p.m.
Moriah/Boquet Valley at Lake Placid, 4:30 p.m.
AuSable Valley at Saranac Lake, 4:30 p.m.
Seton Catholic at Ticonderoga, 4:30 p.m.
Girls lacrosse
Saranac Lake Placid at Massena, 6 p.m.
