Area Sports: May 5, 2021

TODAY

Golf

Boquet Valley at Schroon Lake, 3:30 p.m.

Willsboro vs. Crown Point at Ticonderoga, 3:30 p.m.

Baseball

Crown Point at Boquet Valley, 4:30 p.m.

Chazy at Keene, 4:30 p.m.

Johnsburg/Minerva at Wells, 4:30 p.m.

Softball

Crown Point at Boquet Valley, 4:30 p.m.

Keene at Indian Lake/Long Lake, 4:30 p.m.

Johnsburg/Minerva at Wells, 4:30 p.m.

Schroon Lake/Bolton at Willsboro, 4:30 p.m.

Girls lacrosse

Plattsburgh High at Heuvelton, 6 p.m.

 

