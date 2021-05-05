Area Sports: May 5, 2021

TODAY
Golf
Boquet Valley at Schroon Lake, 3:30 p.m.
Willsboro vs. Crown Point at Ticonderoga, 3:30 p.m.
Baseball
Crown Point at Boquet Valley, 4:30 p.m.
Chazy at Keene, 4:30 p.m.
Johnsburg/Minerva at Wells, 4:30 p.m.
Softball
Crown Point at Boquet Valley, 4:30 p.m.
Keene at Indian Lake/Long Lake, 4:30 p.m.
Johnsburg/Minerva at Wells, 4:30 p.m.
Schroon Lake/Bolton at Willsboro, 4:30 p.m.
Girls lacrosse
Plattsburgh High at Heuvelton, 6 p.m.
