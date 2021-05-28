Area Sports: May 29, 2021

SATURDAY
Baseball
Northern Adirondack at Ticonderoga, 11 a.m.
Northeastern Clinton at Plattsburgh High, 11 a.m.
Softball
Saranac at Moriah, 11 a.m.
Northeastern Clinton at Lake Placid, 11 a.m.
Plattsburgh High at Ticonderoga, 11 a.m.
Partly cloudy skies this morning will give way to occasional showers during the afternoon. High 59F. Winds E at 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 50%..
Cloudy with occasional rain showers. Low 47F. Winds light and variable. Chance of rain 60%.
Updated: May 30, 2021 @ 3:17 am
85, Altona, died January 14, 2021. Visitation is Sunday, June 6 from 1:00 to 3:00 pm at the Brown Funeral Home in Altona. Funeral Mass is Monday, June 7 at 10:30am at Holy Angels Church. Burial to follow.
69, of Hemmingford, Quebec, passed away on May 25, 2021. Born in Plattsburgh on Feb. 12, 1952; daughter of Charles and Huguette Bechard from Coopersville. Funeral arrangements will be at a later date.
