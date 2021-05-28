Area Sports: May 29, 2021

SATURDAY

Baseball

Northern Adirondack at Ticonderoga, 11 a.m.

Northeastern Clinton at Plattsburgh High, 11 a.m.

Softball

Saranac at Moriah, 11 a.m.

Northeastern Clinton at Lake Placid, 11 a.m.

Plattsburgh High at Ticonderoga, 11 a.m.

