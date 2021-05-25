Area Sports: May 26, 2021

TODAY

Baseball

Chazy at Boquet Valley, 3:30 p.m.

Saranac Lake at Beekmantown, 4:30 p.m.

Moriah at Plattsburgh High, 4:30 p.m.

AuSable Valley at Peru, 4:30 p.m.

Lake Placid at Saranac, 4:30 p.m.

Wells at Warrensburg, 7:30 p.m.

Golf

Plattsburgh High at Saranac Lake, 3:30 p.m.

Moriah at Boquet Valley, 3:30 p.m.

AuSable Valley at Lake Placid, 3:30 p.m.

Crown Point at Schroon Lake, 4 p.m.

Softball

Chazy at Boquet Valley, 3:30 p.m.

Tennis

Beekmantown at Northern Adirondack, 3:30 p.m.

Northeastern Clinton at Lake Placid, 3:30 p.m.

AuSable Valley at Peru, 3:30 p.m.

Schroon Lake at Seton Catholic, 3:30 p.m.

Plattsburgh High at Saranac, 3:30 p.m.

Boys lacrosse

Salmon River at Plattsburgh High, 5 p.m.

Unified basketball

Ticonderoga at Peru, 5 p.m.

AuSable Valley at Saranac Lake, 5 p.m.

