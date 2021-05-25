Area Sports: May 26, 2021

TODAY
Baseball
Chazy at Boquet Valley, 3:30 p.m.
Saranac Lake at Beekmantown, 4:30 p.m.
Moriah at Plattsburgh High, 4:30 p.m.
AuSable Valley at Peru, 4:30 p.m.
Lake Placid at Saranac, 4:30 p.m.
Wells at Warrensburg, 7:30 p.m.
Golf
Plattsburgh High at Saranac Lake, 3:30 p.m.
Moriah at Boquet Valley, 3:30 p.m.
AuSable Valley at Lake Placid, 3:30 p.m.
Crown Point at Schroon Lake, 4 p.m.
Softball
Chazy at Boquet Valley, 3:30 p.m.
Tennis
Beekmantown at Northern Adirondack, 3:30 p.m.
Northeastern Clinton at Lake Placid, 3:30 p.m.
AuSable Valley at Peru, 3:30 p.m.
Schroon Lake at Seton Catholic, 3:30 p.m.
Plattsburgh High at Saranac, 3:30 p.m.
Boys lacrosse
Salmon River at Plattsburgh High, 5 p.m.
Unified basketball
Ticonderoga at Peru, 5 p.m.
AuSable Valley at Saranac Lake, 5 p.m.
