Area Sports: May 22, 2021

SATURDAY
Boys lacrosse
Massena at Plattsburgh High, 10 a.m.
Baseball
Plattsburgh High at Lake Placid, 11 a.m.
Saranac at Ticonderoga, 11 a.m.
Girls lacrosse
Massena at Plattsburgh High, 11 a.m.
Softball
Lake Placid at Beekmantown, 11 a.m.
AuSable Valley at Northeastern Clinton, 11 a.m.
SUNDAY
Champlain Valley Baseball League
All doubleheaders start at 11 a.m.
Meron's/Criss Consulting Expos vs. Champlain Rockies at Beekmantown Town Hall.
North Country Auto Glass Cubs vs. Lyon Mountain Miners at Big Ball Diamond.
4th Ward A's vs. Mooers Jenn's Smokin' Hots Border Bandits at Altona Feinberg Park
4th Ward Cardinals vs. Adirondack Lightning at Lake Placid Horse Show Grounds.
