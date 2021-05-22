Area Sports: May 22, 2021

SATURDAY

Boys lacrosse

Massena at Plattsburgh High, 10 a.m.

Baseball

Plattsburgh High at Lake Placid, 11 a.m.

Saranac at Ticonderoga, 11 a.m.

Girls lacrosse

Massena at Plattsburgh High, 11 a.m.

Softball

Lake Placid at Beekmantown, 11 a.m.

AuSable Valley at Northeastern Clinton, 11 a.m.

SUNDAY

Champlain Valley Baseball League

All doubleheaders start at 11 a.m.

Meron's/Criss Consulting Expos vs. Champlain Rockies at Beekmantown Town Hall.

North Country Auto Glass Cubs vs. Lyon Mountain Miners at Big Ball Diamond.

4th Ward A's vs. Mooers Jenn's Smokin' Hots Border Bandits at Altona Feinberg Park

4th Ward Cardinals vs. Adirondack Lightning at Lake Placid Horse Show Grounds.

Tags

Trending Video

Recommended for you