Area Sports: May 21, 2021

TODAY

Golf

Moriah at AuSable Valley, 3:30 p.m.

Multiple schools at Schroon Lake, 3:30 p.m.

Saranac Lake at Beekmantown, 3:30 p.m.

Lake Placid at Northeastern Clinton, 4 p.m.

Tennis

Plattsburgh High at AuSable Valley, 3:30 p.m.

Seton Catholic at Lake Placid, 3:30 p.m.

Northeastern Clinton at Peru, 3:30 p.m.

Beekmantown at Saranac, 3:30 p.m.

Baseball

Beekmantown at AuSable Valley, 4:30 p.m.

Johnsburg/Minerva at Crown Point, 4:30 p.m.

Boquet Valley at Wells, 4:30 p.m.

Softball

Beekmantown at Moriah, 4:30 p.m.

Plattsburgh High at AuSable Valley, 4:30 p.m.

Johnsburg/Minerva at Crown Point, 4:30 p.m.

Peru at Lake Placid, 4:30 p.m.

Northeastern Clinton at Saranac Lake, 4:30 p.m.

SATURDAY

Boys lacrosse

Massena at Plattsburgh High, 10 a.m.

Baseball

Plattsburgh High at Lake Placid, 11 a.m.

Saranac at Ticonderoga, 11 a.m.

Girls lacrosse

Massena at Plattsburgh High, 11 a.m.

Softball

Lake Placid at Beekmantown, 11 a.m.

AuSable Valley at Northeastern Clinton, 11 a.m.

