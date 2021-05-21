Area Sports: May 21, 2021

TODAY
Golf
Moriah at AuSable Valley, 3:30 p.m.
Multiple schools at Schroon Lake, 3:30 p.m.
Saranac Lake at Beekmantown, 3:30 p.m.
Lake Placid at Northeastern Clinton, 4 p.m.
Tennis
Plattsburgh High at AuSable Valley, 3:30 p.m.
Seton Catholic at Lake Placid, 3:30 p.m.
Northeastern Clinton at Peru, 3:30 p.m.
Beekmantown at Saranac, 3:30 p.m.
Baseball
Beekmantown at AuSable Valley, 4:30 p.m.
Johnsburg/Minerva at Crown Point, 4:30 p.m.
Boquet Valley at Wells, 4:30 p.m.
Softball
Beekmantown at Moriah, 4:30 p.m.
Plattsburgh High at AuSable Valley, 4:30 p.m.
Johnsburg/Minerva at Crown Point, 4:30 p.m.
Peru at Lake Placid, 4:30 p.m.
Northeastern Clinton at Saranac Lake, 4:30 p.m.
SATURDAY
Boys lacrosse
Massena at Plattsburgh High, 10 a.m.
Baseball
Plattsburgh High at Lake Placid, 11 a.m.
Saranac at Ticonderoga, 11 a.m.
Girls lacrosse
Massena at Plattsburgh High, 11 a.m.
Softball
Lake Placid at Beekmantown, 11 a.m.
AuSable Valley at Northeastern Clinton, 11 a.m.
