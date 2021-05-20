Area Sports: May 20, 2021

TODAY
Baseball
Keene at Johnsburg/Minerva, 4:30 p.m.
Beekmantown at Peru, 4:30 p.m.
Northeastern Clinton at Saranac, 4:30 p.m.
Lake Placid at Saranac Lake, 4:30 p.m.
Moriah at Ticonderoga, 4:30 p.m.
Northern Adirondack at AuSable Valley, 5 p.m.
Softball
Willsboro at Keene, 4:30 p.m.
Track and field
Seton Catholic at AuSable Valley, 4:30 p.m.
Plattsburgh High at Peru, 4:30 p.m.
Northeastern Clinton at Saranac, 4:30 p.m.
Lake Placid at Saranac Lake, 4:30 p.m.
Moriah/Boquet Valley at Ticonderoga, 4:30 p.m.
