Area Sports: May 20, 2021

TODAY

Baseball

Keene at Johnsburg/Minerva, 4:30 p.m.

Beekmantown at Peru, 4:30 p.m.

Northeastern Clinton at Saranac, 4:30 p.m.

Lake Placid at Saranac Lake, 4:30 p.m.

Moriah at Ticonderoga, 4:30 p.m.

Northern Adirondack at AuSable Valley, 5 p.m.

Softball

Willsboro at Keene, 4:30 p.m.

Track and field

Seton Catholic at AuSable Valley, 4:30 p.m.

Plattsburgh High at Peru, 4:30 p.m.

Northeastern Clinton at Saranac, 4:30 p.m.

Lake Placid at Saranac Lake, 4:30 p.m.

Moriah/Boquet Valley at Ticonderoga, 4:30 p.m.

 

