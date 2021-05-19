Area Sports: May 19, 2021

TODAY

Golf

Plattsburgh at Moriah, 3:30 p.m.

AuSable Valley at Peru, 3:30 p.m.

Beekmantown at Lake Placid, 3:30 p.m.

Schroon Lake at Crown Point, 3:30 p.m.

Willsboro at Boquet Valley, 3:30 p.m.

Tennis

Lake Placid at Northern Adirondack, 3:30 p.m.

Plattsburgh High at Schroon Lake, 3:30 p.m.

Peru at Beekmantown, 3:30 p.m.

Saranac at Seton Catholic, 3:30 p.m.

AuSable Valley at Northeastern Clinton, 4 p.m.

Baseball

Crown Point at Chazy, 4:30 p.m.

Wells at Keene, 4:30 p.m.

Schroon Lake/Bolton at Boquet Valley, 5:15 p.m.

Softball

Crown Point at Chazy, 4:30 p.m.

Johnsburg/Minerva at Indian Lake/Long Lake, 4:30 p.m.

Wells at Keene, 4:30 p.m.

Moriah at Northeastern Clinton, 4:30 p.m.

Ticonderoga at Saranac, 4:3 0p.m.

Lake Placid at Plattsburgh High, 4:30 p.m.

Northern Adirondack at Peru, 4:30 p.m.

Schroon Lake/Bolton at Boquet Valley, 5:15 p.m.

Unified basketball

Saranac Lake at Peru, 4:30 p.m.

Boys lacrosse

Ogdensburg Free Academy at Plattsburgh High, 5 p.m.

Girls lacrosse

Ogdensburg Free Academy at Plattsburgh High, 6 p.m.

Tags

Trending Video

Recommended for you