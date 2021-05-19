Area Sports: May 19, 2021

TODAY
Golf
Plattsburgh at Moriah, 3:30 p.m.
AuSable Valley at Peru, 3:30 p.m.
Beekmantown at Lake Placid, 3:30 p.m.
Schroon Lake at Crown Point, 3:30 p.m.
Willsboro at Boquet Valley, 3:30 p.m.
Tennis
Lake Placid at Northern Adirondack, 3:30 p.m.
Plattsburgh High at Schroon Lake, 3:30 p.m.
Peru at Beekmantown, 3:30 p.m.
Saranac at Seton Catholic, 3:30 p.m.
AuSable Valley at Northeastern Clinton, 4 p.m.
Baseball
Crown Point at Chazy, 4:30 p.m.
Wells at Keene, 4:30 p.m.
Schroon Lake/Bolton at Boquet Valley, 5:15 p.m.
Softball
Crown Point at Chazy, 4:30 p.m.
Johnsburg/Minerva at Indian Lake/Long Lake, 4:30 p.m.
Wells at Keene, 4:30 p.m.
Moriah at Northeastern Clinton, 4:30 p.m.
Ticonderoga at Saranac, 4:3 0p.m.
Lake Placid at Plattsburgh High, 4:30 p.m.
Northern Adirondack at Peru, 4:30 p.m.
Schroon Lake/Bolton at Boquet Valley, 5:15 p.m.
Unified basketball
Saranac Lake at Peru, 4:30 p.m.
Boys lacrosse
Ogdensburg Free Academy at Plattsburgh High, 5 p.m.
Girls lacrosse
Ogdensburg Free Academy at Plattsburgh High, 6 p.m.
