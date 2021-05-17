Area Sports: May 18, 2021

TODAY
Golf
Peru at Saranac Lake, 3:30 p.m.
Crown Point at Boquet Valley, 3:30 p.m.
Saranac at Northeastern Clinton, 4 p.m.
Baseball
Saranac Lake at Moriah, 4:30 p.m.
Ticonderoga at Northern Adirondack, 4:30 p.m.
Lake Placid at AuSable Valley, 4:30 p.m.
Crown Point at Boquet Valley, 4:30 p.m.
Beekmantown at Plattsburgh High, 4:30 p.m.
Saranac at Peru, 4:30 p.m.
Softball
Crown Point at Boquet Valley, 4:30 p.m.
Track
Beekmantown at AuSable Valley, 4:30 p.m.
Plattsburgh High at Lake Placid, 4:30 p.m.
Seton Catholic at Saranac, 4:30 p.m.
Peru at Saranac Lake, 4:30 p.m.
Girls lacrosse
Plattsburgh High at Potsdam, 6 p.m.
SLP at OFA, 6 p.m.
