Area Sports: May 18, 2021

TODAY

Golf

Peru at Saranac Lake, 3:30 p.m.

Crown Point at Boquet Valley, 3:30 p.m.

Saranac at Northeastern Clinton, 4 p.m.

Baseball

Saranac Lake at Moriah, 4:30 p.m.

Ticonderoga at Northern Adirondack, 4:30 p.m.

Lake Placid at AuSable Valley, 4:30 p.m.

Crown Point at Boquet Valley, 4:30 p.m.

Beekmantown at Plattsburgh High, 4:30 p.m.

Saranac at Peru, 4:30 p.m.

Softball

Crown Point at Boquet Valley, 4:30 p.m.

Track

Beekmantown at AuSable Valley, 4:30 p.m.

Plattsburgh High at Lake Placid, 4:30 p.m.

Seton Catholic at Saranac, 4:30 p.m.

Peru at Saranac Lake, 4:30 p.m.

Girls lacrosse

Plattsburgh High at Potsdam, 6 p.m.

SLP at OFA, 6 p.m.

