Area Sports: May 14, 2021

TODAY
Golf
Northeastern Clinton vs. Peru at The Barracks, 3:30 p.m.
Beekmantown at Moriah, 3:30 p.m.
AuSable Valley vs. Plattsburgh at Bluff Point, 3:30 p.m.
Ticonderoga vs. Lake Placid at Craig Wood, 3:30 p.m.
Softball
Keene at Willsboro, 4:30 p.m.
Lake Placid at AuSable Valley, 4:30 p.m.
Peru at Saranac, 4:30 p.m.
Moriah at Saranac Lake, 4:30 p.m.
Northern Adirondack at Ticonderoga, 5:55 p.m.
Girls lacrosse
Plattsburgh High at Canton
SATURDAY
Softball
Warrensburg at Schroon Lake/Bolton, 9:30 a.m.
Plattsburgh High at Peru, 11 a.m.
Baseball
Lake Placid at Ticonderoga, 10 a.m.
Moriah at Northern Adirondack, 11 a.m.
Saranac Lake at AuSable Valley, 11 a.m.
Northeastern Clinton at Peru, 11 a.m.
Plattsburgh High at Saranac, 11 a.m.
Boys lacrosse
Plattsburgh High at Canton, 10 a.m.
Girls lacrosse
Massena at SLP, 11 a.m.
SUNDAY
Girls lacrosse
Plattsburgh High at SLP, 11 a.m.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.