Area Sports: May 14, 2021

TODAY

Golf

Northeastern Clinton vs. Peru at The Barracks, 3:30 p.m.

Beekmantown at Moriah, 3:30 p.m.

AuSable Valley vs. Plattsburgh at Bluff Point, 3:30 p.m.

Ticonderoga vs. Lake Placid at Craig Wood, 3:30 p.m.

Softball

Keene at Willsboro, 4:30 p.m.

Lake Placid at AuSable Valley, 4:30 p.m.

Peru at Saranac, 4:30 p.m.

Moriah at Saranac Lake, 4:30 p.m.

Northern Adirondack at Ticonderoga, 5:55 p.m.

Girls lacrosse

Plattsburgh High at Canton

SATURDAY

Softball

Warrensburg at Schroon Lake/Bolton, 9:30 a.m.

Plattsburgh High at Peru, 11 a.m.

Baseball

Lake Placid at Ticonderoga, 10 a.m.

Moriah at Northern Adirondack, 11 a.m.

Saranac Lake at AuSable Valley, 11 a.m.

Northeastern Clinton at Peru, 11 a.m.

Plattsburgh High at Saranac, 11 a.m.

Boys lacrosse

Plattsburgh High at Canton, 10 a.m.

Girls lacrosse

Massena at SLP, 11 a.m.

SUNDAY

Girls lacrosse

Plattsburgh High at SLP, 11 a.m.

 

Tags

Trending Video

Recommended for you