Area Sports: May 12, 2021

Golf
Lake Placid at Saranac Lake, 3:30 p.m.
Peru vs. Beekmantown at The Barracks, 3:30 p.m.
Boquet Valley vs. Schroon Lake at Westport, 3:30 p.m.
Crown Point at Willsboro, 3:30 p.m.
AuSable Valley vs. NCCS at North Country, 4 p.m.
Softball
Peru at Northeastern Clinton, 4:30 p.m.
Crown Point at Beekmantown, 4:30 p.m.
Ticonderoga at Lake Placid, 4:30 p.m.
AuSable Valley at Saranac Lake, 4:30 p.m.
Saranac at Plattsburgh High, 4:30 p.m.
Northern Adirondack at Moriah, 5:25 p.m.
Boys lacrosse
Plattsburgh High at Potsdam, 5 p.m.
Girls lacrosse
Salmon River at Plattsburgh High, 6 p.m.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.