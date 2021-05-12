Area Sports: May 12, 2021

Golf

Lake Placid at Saranac Lake, 3:30 p.m.

Peru vs. Beekmantown at The Barracks, 3:30 p.m.

Boquet Valley vs. Schroon Lake at Westport, 3:30 p.m.

Crown Point at Willsboro, 3:30 p.m.

AuSable Valley vs. NCCS at North Country, 4 p.m.

Softball

Peru at Northeastern Clinton, 4:30 p.m.

Crown Point at Beekmantown, 4:30 p.m.

Ticonderoga at Lake Placid, 4:30 p.m.

AuSable Valley at Saranac Lake, 4:30 p.m.

Saranac at Plattsburgh High, 4:30 p.m.

Northern Adirondack at Moriah, 5:25 p.m.

Boys lacrosse

Plattsburgh High at Potsdam, 5 p.m.

Girls lacrosse

Salmon River at Plattsburgh High, 6 p.m.

