Area Sports: May 11, 2021

Golf

Ticonderoga at Saranac, 3:30 p.m.

Baseball

Moriah at AuSable Valley, 4:30 p.m.

Beekmantown at Northeastern Clinton, 4:30 p.m.

Boquet Valley at Chazy, 4:30 p.m.

Schroon Lake/Bolton at Johnsburg/Minerva, 4:30 p.m.

Saranac Lake at Ticonderoga, 4:30 p.m.

Keene at Wells, 4:30 p.m.

Softball

Moriah at AuSable Valley, 4:30 p.m.

Willsboro at Crown Point, 4:30 p.m.

Indian Lake/Long Lake at Johnsburg/Minerva, 4:30 p.m.

Chazy at Schroon Lake/Bolton, 4:30 p.m.

Keene at Wells, 4:30 p.m.

Track and field

AuSable Valley at Peru, 4:30 p.m.

Multiple schools at Northeastern Clinton, 4:30 p.m.

Ticonderoga at Beekmantown, 4:30 p.m.

Lake Placid at Saranac, 4:30 p.m.

Girls lacrosse

Plattsburgh High at Massena, 6 p.m.

