Area Sports: May 11, 2021

Golf
Ticonderoga at Saranac, 3:30 p.m.
Baseball
Moriah at AuSable Valley, 4:30 p.m.
Beekmantown at Northeastern Clinton, 4:30 p.m.
Boquet Valley at Chazy, 4:30 p.m.
Schroon Lake/Bolton at Johnsburg/Minerva, 4:30 p.m.
Saranac Lake at Ticonderoga, 4:30 p.m.
Keene at Wells, 4:30 p.m.
Softball
Moriah at AuSable Valley, 4:30 p.m.
Willsboro at Crown Point, 4:30 p.m.
Indian Lake/Long Lake at Johnsburg/Minerva, 4:30 p.m.
Chazy at Schroon Lake/Bolton, 4:30 p.m.
Keene at Wells, 4:30 p.m.
Track and field
AuSable Valley at Peru, 4:30 p.m.
Multiple schools at Northeastern Clinton, 4:30 p.m.
Ticonderoga at Beekmantown, 4:30 p.m.
Lake Placid at Saranac, 4:30 p.m.
Girls lacrosse
Plattsburgh High at Massena, 6 p.m.
