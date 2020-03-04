Area Sports: March 4, 2020

TODAY
Boys basketball
Section VII
Class D
Semifinals
at Beekmantown
No. 3 Willsboro vs. No. 2 Crown Point, 6 p.m.
No. 4 Keene vs. No. 1 Schroon Lake, 7:45 p.m.
53, passed away unexpectedly, March 4, 2020, at her residence. Calling hours will be held on Sunday, March 8, 2020, from 12 to 2 p.m. at the Rabideau Funeral Home, 5614, Route 11, Ellenburg.
GAINESVILLE [mdash] Barbara Ann Goodspeed passed away peacefully after a short battle with cancer at the age of 57 in Gainesville, Fla. Barbara was born Dec. 6, 1962, in Ticonderoga, N.Y. She was a 1981 graduate from South Kortright Central School. After graduating she traveled to France to …
