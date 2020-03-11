Area Sports: March 11, 2020

TODAY
Basketball
Boys
NYSPHSAA
Class C
Sub-regional
at SUNY Potsdam
Moriah vs. Madrid-Waddington, 7:45 p.m.
Girls
NYSPHSAA
Class C
Sub-regional
at SUNY Potsdam
Northern Adirondack vs. St. Lawrence, 6 p.m.
PLATTSBURGH [mdash] Marjorie Dorothea Flynn Bussey passed away on March 7, 2020 in Plattsburgh, New York at the age of 90 with lovely Celtic music playing and her longtime caregiver and loving firstborn Susan Flynn Verba by her side. She was born on February 2, 1930 in Menands, New York to J…
78, of Flynn Avenue, Plattsburgh, passed away on Saturday, March 7, 2020, at CVPH Medical Center. She was born on April 4, 1941, the daughter of Wilfred and Clara Chagnon. At Evelyn's request their will be no services.
77, passed away March 4, 2020. Memorial service will be conducted 11 a.m. Saturday, March 14, at the Durkeetown Baptist Church, 2 Durkeetown Road, Fort Edward. Burial will be private. Arrangements with M.B. Kilmer Funeral Home, Fort Edward.
