Area Sports: March 11, 2020

TODAY

Basketball

Boys

NYSPHSAA

Class C

Sub-regional

at SUNY Potsdam

Moriah vs. Madrid-Waddington, 7:45 p.m.

Girls

NYSPHSAA

Class C

Sub-regional

at SUNY Potsdam

Northern Adirondack vs. St. Lawrence, 6 p.m.

