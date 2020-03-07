Area Sports: March 7, 2020

SATURDAY

Boys basketball

Section VII

Championships

at Plattsburgh State Field House

Class D

Schroon Lake vs. Willsboro, 3:30 p.m.

Class C

Moriah vs. AuSable Valley, 5:15 p.m.

Class B

Saranac vs. Beekmantown, 7 p.m.

Baseball

Plattsburgh State at The College of New Jersey, 11 a.m. (DH)

Women’s lacrosse

College of Mount Saint Vincent at Plattsburgh State, noon.

Men’s lacrosse

Plattsburgh State at New England College, 3 p.m.

Women’s hockey

NEWHL

Championship

at Stafford Ice Arena

Plattsburgh State vs. Oswego, 3 p.m.

Boys hockey

NYSPHSAA

Division II

Regional

at Plattsburgh State Field House

Queensbury vs. Saranac Lake/Lake Placid, 7:30 p.m.

Indoor track

NYSPHSAA Championships

at Ocean Breeze Track and Field Facility

Staten Island

Meet begins, 9 a.m.

SUNDAY

Baseball

Plattsburgh State at Farmingdale, noon (DH).

