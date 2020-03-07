Area Sports: March 7, 2020

SATURDAY
Boys basketball
Section VII
Championships
at Plattsburgh State Field House
Class D
Schroon Lake vs. Willsboro, 3:30 p.m.
Class C
Moriah vs. AuSable Valley, 5:15 p.m.
Class B
Saranac vs. Beekmantown, 7 p.m.
Baseball
Plattsburgh State at The College of New Jersey, 11 a.m. (DH)
Women’s lacrosse
College of Mount Saint Vincent at Plattsburgh State, noon.
Men’s lacrosse
Plattsburgh State at New England College, 3 p.m.
Women’s hockey
NEWHL
Championship
at Stafford Ice Arena
Plattsburgh State vs. Oswego, 3 p.m.
Boys hockey
NYSPHSAA
Division II
Regional
at Plattsburgh State Field House
Queensbury vs. Saranac Lake/Lake Placid, 7:30 p.m.
Indoor track
NYSPHSAA Championships
at Ocean Breeze Track and Field Facility
Staten Island
Meet begins, 9 a.m.
SUNDAY
Baseball
Plattsburgh State at Farmingdale, noon (DH).
