Area Sports: March 4, 2022

AuSable Valley vs Northern Adirondack at Saranac, 5:30 p.m.
AuSable Valley vs Moriah at Saranac, 7:45 p.m.
27, of Plattsburgh, passed away March 3, 2022, at his home. Visitation is Wednesday, March 9, from 12 to 1 p.m. at Brown Funeral Home, 3123 Miner Farm Road in Altona. Services will follow at 1 p.m.
Horace H. Fountain, 96, of Fox Farm Road, Plattsburgh, NY, passed away on March 3,2022 at his home. He was born in Beekmantown on August 10,1925. Graveside services will be at St. Peter's Cemetery at a later date.
