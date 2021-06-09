Area Sports: June 9, 2021

TODAY

Golf

Saranac at Moriah, 3:30 p.m.

Softball

Bolton at Boquet Valley, 3:30 p.m.

Saranac Lake at Moriah, 4:30 p.m.

 

AuSable Valley at Lake Placid, 5 p.m.

Tennis

Northeastern Clinton at Schroon Lake, 3:30 p.m.

Peru at Northern Adirondack, 3:30 p.m.

Plattsburgh High at Beekmantown, 3:30 p.m.

Saranac at Lake Placid, 3:30 p.m.

AuSable Valley at Seton Catholic, 3:30 p.m.

Baseball

Section VII Class D

Quarterfinals

Keene at Schroon Lake/Bolton, 4:30 p.m.

Moriah at Johnsburg/Minerva, 4:30 p.m.

Regular season

Ticonderoga at Lake Placid, 4:30 p.m.

Saranac at Plattsburgh High, 4:30 p.m.

Peru vs. Northeastern Clinton at Saranac, 4:30 p.m.

AuSable Valley at Saranac Lake, 4:30 p.m.

Boys lacrosse

Plattsburgh High at Massena, 4:30 p.m.

 

Girls lacrosse

SLP at Plattsburgh High, 6 p.m.

Trending Video

Recommended for you