Area Sports: June 9, 2021

TODAY
Golf
Saranac at Moriah, 3:30 p.m.
Softball
Bolton at Boquet Valley, 3:30 p.m.
Saranac Lake at Moriah, 4:30 p.m.
AuSable Valley at Lake Placid, 5 p.m.
Tennis
Northeastern Clinton at Schroon Lake, 3:30 p.m.
Peru at Northern Adirondack, 3:30 p.m.
Plattsburgh High at Beekmantown, 3:30 p.m.
Saranac at Lake Placid, 3:30 p.m.
AuSable Valley at Seton Catholic, 3:30 p.m.
Baseball
Section VII Class D
Quarterfinals
Keene at Schroon Lake/Bolton, 4:30 p.m.
Moriah at Johnsburg/Minerva, 4:30 p.m.
Regular season
Ticonderoga at Lake Placid, 4:30 p.m.
Saranac at Plattsburgh High, 4:30 p.m.
Peru vs. Northeastern Clinton at Saranac, 4:30 p.m.
AuSable Valley at Saranac Lake, 4:30 p.m.
Boys lacrosse
Plattsburgh High at Massena, 4:30 p.m.
Girls lacrosse
SLP at Plattsburgh High, 6 p.m.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.