Area Sports: June 4, 2021

TODAY

Golf

Lake Placid at Moriah, 3:30 p.m.

Ticonderoga at AuSable Valley, 3:30 p.m.

Northeastern Clinton at Beekmantown, 3:30 p.m.

Tennis

AuSable Valley at Lake Placid, 3:30 p.m.

Plattsburgh High at Northern Adirondack, 3:30 p.m.

Northeastern Clinton at Seton Catholic, 3:30 p.m.

Peru at Saranac, 3:30 p.m.

Baseball

North Warren at Johnsburg/Minerva, 4:30 p.m.

Lake Placid at Moriah, 4:30 p.m.

Plattsburgh High vs. Northeastern Clinton at Northern Adirondack, 4:30 p.m.

Beekmantown at Saranac, 4:30 p.m.

AuSable Valley at Ticonderoga, 4:30 p.m.

Softball

Keene at Chazy, 4:30 p.m.

Moriah at Ticonderoga, 4:30 p.m.

Willsboro at Johnsburg/Minerva, 4:35 p.m.

Northern Adirondack at Saranac Lake, 5:15 p.m.

SATURDAY

Baseball

AuSable Valley at Plattsburgh High, 10 a.m.

Moriah at Saranac Lake, 11 a.m.

Chazy at Warrensburg, 11 a.m.

Boys lacrosse

Potsdam at Plattsburgh High, 10 a.m.

Softball

Saranac Lake at Saranac, 11 a.m.

Northern Adirondack at Plattsburgh High, 3:30 p.m.

Girls lacrosse

Potsdam at Plattsburgh High, 1 p.m.

