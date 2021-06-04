Area Sports: June 4, 2021

TODAY
Golf
Lake Placid at Moriah, 3:30 p.m.
Ticonderoga at AuSable Valley, 3:30 p.m.
Northeastern Clinton at Beekmantown, 3:30 p.m.
Tennis
AuSable Valley at Lake Placid, 3:30 p.m.
Plattsburgh High at Northern Adirondack, 3:30 p.m.
Northeastern Clinton at Seton Catholic, 3:30 p.m.
Peru at Saranac, 3:30 p.m.
Baseball
North Warren at Johnsburg/Minerva, 4:30 p.m.
Lake Placid at Moriah, 4:30 p.m.
Plattsburgh High vs. Northeastern Clinton at Northern Adirondack, 4:30 p.m.
Beekmantown at Saranac, 4:30 p.m.
AuSable Valley at Ticonderoga, 4:30 p.m.
Softball
Keene at Chazy, 4:30 p.m.
Moriah at Ticonderoga, 4:30 p.m.
Willsboro at Johnsburg/Minerva, 4:35 p.m.
Northern Adirondack at Saranac Lake, 5:15 p.m.
SATURDAY
Baseball
AuSable Valley at Plattsburgh High, 10 a.m.
Moriah at Saranac Lake, 11 a.m.
Chazy at Warrensburg, 11 a.m.
Boys lacrosse
Potsdam at Plattsburgh High, 10 a.m.
Softball
Saranac Lake at Saranac, 11 a.m.
Northern Adirondack at Plattsburgh High, 3:30 p.m.
Girls lacrosse
Potsdam at Plattsburgh High, 1 p.m.
