Area Sports: June 3, 2021

TODAY
Golf
Northeastern Clinton at Saranac Lake, 3:30 p.m.
Tennis
Beekmantown at Schroon Lake, 3:30 p.m.
Peru at AuSable Valley, 3:30 p.m.
Northern Adirondack at Plattsburgh High, 3:30 p.m.
Baseball
Boquet Valley at Chazy, 4:30 p.m.
North Warren at Johnsburg/Minerva, 4:30 p.m.
Saranac Lake at Northern Adirondack, 4:30 p.m.
Softball
Ticonderoga at AuSable Valley, 4:30 p.m.
Saranac at Beekmantown, 4:30 p.m.
Boquet Valley at Chazy, 4:30 p.m.
North Warren at Johnsburg/Minerva, 4:30 p.m.
Moriah at Lake Placid, 4:30 p.m.
Northeastern Clinton at Plattsburgh High, 4:30 p.m.
Northern Adirondack at Saranac Lake, 5:15 p.m.
Track and field
Lake Placid at AuSable Valley, 4:30 p.m.
Moriah/Boquet at Seton Catholic, 4:30 p.m.
Plattsburgh High at Beekmantown, 4:30 p.m.
Peru at Saranac, 4:30 p.m.
Unified basketball
Peru at Ticonderoga, 4:30 p.m.
