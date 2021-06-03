Area Sports: June 3, 2021

TODAY

Golf

Northeastern Clinton at Saranac Lake, 3:30 p.m.

Tennis

Beekmantown at Schroon Lake, 3:30 p.m.

Peru at AuSable Valley, 3:30 p.m.

Northern Adirondack at Plattsburgh High, 3:30 p.m.

Baseball

Boquet Valley at Chazy, 4:30 p.m.

North Warren at Johnsburg/Minerva, 4:30 p.m.

Saranac Lake at Northern Adirondack, 4:30 p.m.

Softball

Ticonderoga at AuSable Valley, 4:30 p.m.

Saranac at Beekmantown, 4:30 p.m.

Boquet Valley at Chazy, 4:30 p.m.

North Warren at Johnsburg/Minerva, 4:30 p.m.

Moriah at Lake Placid, 4:30 p.m.

Northeastern Clinton at Plattsburgh High, 4:30 p.m.

Northern Adirondack at Saranac Lake, 5:15 p.m.

Track and field

Lake Placid at AuSable Valley, 4:30 p.m.

Moriah/Boquet at Seton Catholic, 4:30 p.m.

Plattsburgh High at Beekmantown, 4:30 p.m.

Peru at Saranac, 4:30 p.m.

Unified basketball

Peru at Ticonderoga, 4:30 p.m.

 

