Area Sports: June 2, 2021

TODAY

Golf

Saranac Lake at AuSable Valley, 3:30 p.m.

Ticonderoga at Plattsburgh High, 3:30 p.m.

Peru at Lake Placid, 3:30 p.m.

Boquet Valley at Northeastern Clinton, 4 p.m.

Tennis

Saranac at AuSable Valley, 3:30 p.m.

Peru at Schroon Lake, 3:30 p.m.

Seton Catholic at Beekmantown, 3:30 p.m.

Lake Placid at Plattsburgh High, 3:30 p.m.

Northern Adirondack at Northeastern Clinton, 4 p.m.

Baseball

Northeastern Clinton at Beekmantown, 4:30 p.m.

Keene at Schroon Lake/Bolton, 4:30 p.m.

Chazy at Crown Point, 4:30 p.m.

Peru at Plattsburgh High, 4:30 p.m.

Ticonderoga at Saranac Lake, 4:30 p.m.

Northern Adirondack at Lake Placid, 5:30 p.m.

AuSable Valley at Moriah, 5:30 p.m.

Softball

Keene at Schroon Lake/Bolton, 4:30 p.m.

Johnsburg/Minerva at Boquet Valley, 4:30 p.m.

Chazy at Crown Point, 4:30 p.m.

Unified basketball

Peru at AuSable Valley, 4:30 p.m.

Saranac Lake at Ticonderoga, 4:30 p.m.

