Area Sports: June 2, 2021

TODAY
Golf
Saranac Lake at AuSable Valley, 3:30 p.m.
Ticonderoga at Plattsburgh High, 3:30 p.m.
Peru at Lake Placid, 3:30 p.m.
Boquet Valley at Northeastern Clinton, 4 p.m.
Tennis
Saranac at AuSable Valley, 3:30 p.m.
Peru at Schroon Lake, 3:30 p.m.
Seton Catholic at Beekmantown, 3:30 p.m.
Lake Placid at Plattsburgh High, 3:30 p.m.
Northern Adirondack at Northeastern Clinton, 4 p.m.
Baseball
Northeastern Clinton at Beekmantown, 4:30 p.m.
Keene at Schroon Lake/Bolton, 4:30 p.m.
Chazy at Crown Point, 4:30 p.m.
Peru at Plattsburgh High, 4:30 p.m.
Ticonderoga at Saranac Lake, 4:30 p.m.
Northern Adirondack at Lake Placid, 5:30 p.m.
AuSable Valley at Moriah, 5:30 p.m.
Softball
Keene at Schroon Lake/Bolton, 4:30 p.m.
Johnsburg/Minerva at Boquet Valley, 4:30 p.m.
Chazy at Crown Point, 4:30 p.m.
Unified basketball
Peru at AuSable Valley, 4:30 p.m.
Saranac Lake at Ticonderoga, 4:30 p.m.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.