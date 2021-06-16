Area Sports: June 17, 2021

TODAY

Girls tennis

Sectional championships at Beekmantown, 3:30 p.m.

Baseball

Section VII

Class B

Semifinals

Northeastern Clinton at Plattsburgh High, 4:30 p.m.

Beekmantown at Peru, 4:30 p.m.

Class C

Semifinals

Lake Placid at Ticonderoga, 4:30 p.m.

Northern Adirondack at Saranac Lake, 4:30 p.m.

Softball

Section VII

Class B

Semifinals

Beekmantown at Peru, 4:30 p.m.

Plattsburgh High at Saranac, 4:30 p.m.

Class C

Championship

Ticonderoga at Northern Adirondack, 4:30 p.m.

Class D

Championship

Johnsburg/Minerva at Boquet Valley, 4:30 p.m.

