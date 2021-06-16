Area Sports: June 17, 2021

TODAY
Girls tennis
Sectional championships at Beekmantown, 3:30 p.m.
Baseball
Section VII
Class B
Semifinals
Northeastern Clinton at Plattsburgh High, 4:30 p.m.
Beekmantown at Peru, 4:30 p.m.
Class C
Semifinals
Lake Placid at Ticonderoga, 4:30 p.m.
Northern Adirondack at Saranac Lake, 4:30 p.m.
Softball
Section VII
Class B
Semifinals
Beekmantown at Peru, 4:30 p.m.
Plattsburgh High at Saranac, 4:30 p.m.
Class C
Championship
Ticonderoga at Northern Adirondack, 4:30 p.m.
Class D
Championship
Johnsburg/Minerva at Boquet Valley, 4:30 p.m.
