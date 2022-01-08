Area Sports: Jan. 8, 2022

TODAY

Wrestling

Beekmantown at Warrensburg, TBA

Multiple schools at Peru, 8 a.m.

Girls Basketball

Chateaugay at Saranac Lake, Noon.

AuSable Valley at Heuvelton, 12:30 p.m.

 

Girls Hockey

Beekmantown at Plattsburgh, TBA

TBA vs. TBA at Plattsburgh, 10:30 a.m.

TBA vs. TBA at Plattsburgh, 12:30 p.m.

Boys Hockey

Northeastern Clinton at Queensbury, 11:15 a.m.

Immaculate Heart Central at Saranac, Noon.

Beekmantown at Glens Falls, 1 p.m.

Swimming

Multiple Schools at Canton, 1 p.m.

SUNDAY

Boys Hockey

Saranac at Norwood-Norfolk, TBA

Men's Hockey

King's College at Plattsburgh State, 5 p.m.

Indoor Track

Multiple Schools at Hudson Valley Community College, 1:45 p.m.

 

