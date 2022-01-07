Area Sports: Jan. 7, 2022

TODAY
Boys Basketball
Schroon Lake at Bolton, 6:30 p.m.
Seton Catholic at Crown Point, 6:30 p.m.
Willsboro at Keene, 6:30 p.m.
Boquet Valley at Johnsburg/Minerva, 6:30 p.m.
Moriah at Ticonderoga, 7 p.m.
Beekmantown at Plattsburgh, 7 p.m.
AuSable Valley at Northern Adirondack, 7:30 p.m.
Girls Basketball
Indian Lake/Long Lake at Willsboro, 6:30 p.m.
Plattsburgh at Massena, 7:30 p.m.
Girls Hockey
Beekmantown vs. Plattsburgh at Ameri-Can North Sports Center, 5 p.m.
SLP vs. TBA at Ameri-Can North Sports Center, 7 p.m.
Boys Hockey
Beekmantown vs Queensbury at TBA, 5:30 p.m.
Saranac vs. St. Lawrence at Norwood-Norfolk, 7:30 p.m.
Northeastern Clinton vs. Adirondack, 7:40 p.m.
Men’s Hockey
Albertus Magnus College at Plattsburgh State, 7 p.m.
Bowling
Northeastern Clinton at Northern Adirondack, 3:30 p.m.
Beekmantown at Willsboro, 3:30 p.m.
Plattsburgh at Saranac, 3:30 p.m.
Wrestling
Multiple schools at Peru, 3 p.m.
