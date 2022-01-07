Area Sports: Jan. 7, 2022

TODAY

Boys Basketball

Schroon Lake at Bolton, 6:30 p.m.

Seton Catholic at Crown Point, 6:30 p.m.

Willsboro at Keene, 6:30 p.m.

Boquet Valley at Johnsburg/Minerva, 6:30 p.m.

Moriah at Ticonderoga, 7 p.m.

Beekmantown at Plattsburgh, 7 p.m.

AuSable Valley at Northern Adirondack, 7:30 p.m.

Girls Basketball

Indian Lake/Long Lake at Willsboro, 6:30 p.m.

Plattsburgh at Massena, 7:30 p.m.

Girls Hockey

Beekmantown vs. Plattsburgh at Ameri-Can North Sports Center, 5 p.m.

SLP vs. TBA at Ameri-Can North Sports Center, 7 p.m.

Boys Hockey

Beekmantown vs Queensbury at TBA, 5:30 p.m.

Saranac vs. St. Lawrence at Norwood-Norfolk, 7:30 p.m.

Northeastern Clinton vs. Adirondack, 7:40 p.m.

Men’s Hockey

Albertus Magnus College at Plattsburgh State, 7 p.m.

Bowling

Northeastern Clinton at Northern Adirondack, 3:30 p.m.

Beekmantown at Willsboro, 3:30 p.m.

Plattsburgh at Saranac, 3:30 p.m.

Wrestling

Multiple schools at Peru, 3 p.m.

 

Tags

Trending Video

Recommended for you