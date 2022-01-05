Area Sports: Jan. 5, 2022

TODAY 

Bowling

Northern Adirondack vs. Beekmantown at North Bowl Lanes, 3:30 p.m.

Saranac vs. Northeastern Clinton at North Bowl Lanes, 3:30 p.m.

Moriah vs. Plattsburgh at North Bowl Lanes, 3:30 p.m.

Peru vs. AuSable Valley, 3:30 p.m.

Boys Basketball

Seton Catholic at Chazy, 6;30 p.m.

Wells at Keene, 6:30 p.m.

Johnsburg/Minerva at Lake Placid, 6:30 p.m.

Schroon Lake at Willsboro, 6:30 p.m.

Northern Adirondack at Peru, 7 p.m.

Ticonderoga at Beekmantown, 7 p.m.

AuSable Valley at Northeastern Clinton, 7 p.m.

Moriah at Plattsburgh, 7 p.m.

Saranac at Saranac Lake, 7 p.m.

Boys Hockey

Saranac at Northeastern Clinton, 6 p.m.

Girls Hockey

Saranac Lake Placid at Plattsburgh, 6:30 p.m.

 

