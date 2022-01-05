Area Sports: Jan. 5, 2022

TODAY
Bowling
Northern Adirondack vs. Beekmantown at North Bowl Lanes, 3:30 p.m.
Saranac vs. Northeastern Clinton at North Bowl Lanes, 3:30 p.m.
Moriah vs. Plattsburgh at North Bowl Lanes, 3:30 p.m.
Peru vs. AuSable Valley, 3:30 p.m.
Boys Basketball
Seton Catholic at Chazy, 6;30 p.m.
Wells at Keene, 6:30 p.m.
Johnsburg/Minerva at Lake Placid, 6:30 p.m.
Schroon Lake at Willsboro, 6:30 p.m.
Northern Adirondack at Peru, 7 p.m.
Ticonderoga at Beekmantown, 7 p.m.
AuSable Valley at Northeastern Clinton, 7 p.m.
Moriah at Plattsburgh, 7 p.m.
Saranac at Saranac Lake, 7 p.m.
Boys Hockey
Saranac at Northeastern Clinton, 6 p.m.
Girls Hockey
Saranac Lake Placid at Plattsburgh, 6:30 p.m.
