Area Sports: Jan. 4, 2021

TODAY
Boys Basketball
Indian Lake/Long Lake at Boquet Valley, 5 p.m.
Girls Basketball
Lake Placid at Johnsburg-Minerva, 6:30 p.m.
Crown Point at Indian Lake/Long Lake, 6:30 p.m.
Willsboro at Schroon Lake, 6:30 p.m.
Chazy at Seton Catholic, 6:30 p.m.
Keene at Wells, 6:30 p.m.
Northeastern Clinton at AuSable Valley, 7 p.m.
Plattsburgh at Moriah, 7 p.m.
Northern Adirondack at Peru, 7 p.m.
Saranac Lake at Saranac, 7 p.m.
Beekmantown at Ticonderoga, 7 p.m.
Boys Hockey
Beekmantown at Plattsburgh, 7 p.m.
