Area Sports: Jan. 4, 2021

TODAY 

Boys Basketball

Indian Lake/Long Lake at Boquet Valley, 5 p.m.

Girls Basketball

Lake Placid at Johnsburg-Minerva, 6:30 p.m.

Crown Point at Indian Lake/Long Lake, 6:30 p.m.

Willsboro at Schroon Lake, 6:30 p.m.

Chazy at Seton Catholic, 6:30 p.m.

Keene at Wells, 6:30 p.m.

Northeastern Clinton at AuSable Valley, 7 p.m.

Plattsburgh at Moriah, 7 p.m.

Northern Adirondack at Peru, 7 p.m.

Saranac Lake at Saranac, 7 p.m.

Beekmantown at Ticonderoga, 7 p.m.

Boys Hockey

Beekmantown at Plattsburgh, 7 p.m.

 

