Area Sports: Jan. 29, 2022

TODAY
Girls Basketball
Seton Catholic at TBA, 10 a.m.
Tupper Lake at Saranac Lake, 11 a.m.
AuSable Valley at Norwood-Norfolk, 1 p.m.
Boys Basketball
Saranac Lake at Heuvelton, 11:30 a.m.
Seton Catholic vs. TBA at Chateaugay Community Bowl, 11:45 a.m.
Middleburgh at Wells, 1 p.m.
Women's Basketball
Plattsburgh State at Geneseo, 2 p.m.
Men's Basketball
Plattsburgh State at Geneseo, 4 p.m.
Men's Hockey
Brockport at Plattsburgh State, 7 p.m.
