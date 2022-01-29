Area Sports: Jan. 29, 2022

TODAY 

Girls Basketball

Seton Catholic at TBA, 10 a.m.

Tupper Lake at Saranac Lake, 11 a.m.

AuSable Valley at Norwood-Norfolk, 1 p.m.

Boys Basketball

Saranac Lake at Heuvelton, 11:30 a.m.

Seton Catholic vs. TBA at Chateaugay Community Bowl, 11:45 a.m.

Middleburgh at Wells, 1 p.m.

Women's Basketball 

Plattsburgh State at Geneseo, 2 p.m.

Men's Basketball 

Plattsburgh State at Geneseo, 4 p.m. 

Men's Hockey

Brockport at Plattsburgh State, 7 p.m. 

