Area Sports: Jan. 28, 2022

TODAY 

Bowling

AuSable Valley at Moriah, 3 p.m.

Beekmantown at Franklin Academy, 3:30 p.m.

Girls Basketball

Bolton at Chazy, 6 p.m.

Johnsburg/Minerva at North Warren, 6 p.m.

Crown Point at Boquet Valley, 6:30 p.m.

Willsboro at Indian Lake/Long Lake, 6:30 p.m.

Keene at Schroon Lake, 6:30 p.m.

Lake Placid at Seton Catholic, 6:30 p.m.

Saranac Lake at Ticonderoga, 7 p.m.

Peru at Northern Adirondack, 7:30 p.m.

Boys Basketball

Wells at Keene, 5 p.m.

Boquet Valley at Indian Lake/Long Lake, 6:30 p.m.

Moriah at Northeastern Clinton, 7 p.m.

Men’s Basketball

Plattsburgh State at Brockport, 7:30 p.m.

Women’s Basketball

Plattsburgh State at Brockport, 5:30 p.m.

Girls Hockey

SLP at Beekmantown, 5 p.m.

Boys Hockey

Northwood at SLP, 6:30 p.m.

Beekmantown at Salmon River, TBA

Men’s Hockey

Geneseo at Plattsburgh State, 7 p.m.

 

