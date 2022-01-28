Area Sports: Jan. 28, 2022

TODAY
Bowling
AuSable Valley at Moriah, 3 p.m.
Beekmantown at Franklin Academy, 3:30 p.m.
Girls Basketball
Bolton at Chazy, 6 p.m.
Johnsburg/Minerva at North Warren, 6 p.m.
Crown Point at Boquet Valley, 6:30 p.m.
Willsboro at Indian Lake/Long Lake, 6:30 p.m.
Keene at Schroon Lake, 6:30 p.m.
Lake Placid at Seton Catholic, 6:30 p.m.
Saranac Lake at Ticonderoga, 7 p.m.
Peru at Northern Adirondack, 7:30 p.m.
Boys Basketball
Wells at Keene, 5 p.m.
Boquet Valley at Indian Lake/Long Lake, 6:30 p.m.
Moriah at Northeastern Clinton, 7 p.m.
Men’s Basketball
Plattsburgh State at Brockport, 7:30 p.m.
Women’s Basketball
Plattsburgh State at Brockport, 5:30 p.m.
Girls Hockey
SLP at Beekmantown, 5 p.m.
Boys Hockey
Northwood at SLP, 6:30 p.m.
Beekmantown at Salmon River, TBA
Men’s Hockey
Geneseo at Plattsburgh State, 7 p.m.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.