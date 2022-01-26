Area Sports: Jan. 26, 2022

TODAY
Bowling
Peru at Northern Adirondack, 3:30 p.m.
Moriah vs. Saranac at North Bowl Lanes, 3:30 p.m.
Plattsburgh vs. Beekmantown at North Bowl Lanes, 3:30 p.m.
AuSable Valley vs. Northeastern Clinton at North Bowl Lanes, 3:30 p.m.
Girls Basketball
Johnsburg/Minerva at Willsboro, 6:30 p.m.
Boys Basketball
Chazy at Indian Lake/Long Lake, 5 p.m.
Wells at Johnsburg/Minerva, 6:30 p.m.
Northeastern Clinton at Saranac, 7 p.m.
Plattsburgh at AuSable Valley, 7:30 p.m.
Girls Hockey
Beekmantown at Franklin Academy, TBD
Plattsburgh at SLP, 5:30 p.m.
