Area Sports: Jan. 26, 2022

TODAY

Bowling

Peru at Northern Adirondack, 3:30 p.m.

Moriah vs. Saranac at North Bowl Lanes, 3:30 p.m.

Plattsburgh vs. Beekmantown at North Bowl Lanes, 3:30 p.m.

AuSable Valley vs. Northeastern Clinton at North Bowl Lanes, 3:30 p.m.

Girls Basketball

Johnsburg/Minerva at Willsboro, 6:30 p.m.

Boys Basketball

Chazy at Indian Lake/Long Lake, 5 p.m.

Wells at Johnsburg/Minerva, 6:30 p.m.

Northeastern Clinton at Saranac, 7 p.m.

Plattsburgh at AuSable Valley, 7:30 p.m.

Girls Hockey

Beekmantown at Franklin Academy, TBD

Plattsburgh at SLP, 5:30 p.m.

 

Tags

Trending Video

Recommended for you