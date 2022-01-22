Area Sports: Jan. 22, 2022

TODAY

Indoor Track

Saranac at Utica College, TBA

 

Wrestling

Saranac at Vergennes Union, TBA

Multiple Schools at TBA, 10 a.m.

 

Boys Basketball

Saranac Lake at Chazy, 11:30 a.m.

Ticonderoga at Whitehall, 1:30 p.m.

Massena at Peru, 5:30 p.m.

 

Men’s Basketball

Buffalo at Plattsburgh State, 4 p.m.

 

Women’s Basketball

Buffalo at Plattsburgh State, 2 p.m.

 

Girls Hockey

Scarsdale at Saranac Lake, 11 a.m.

 

Boys Hockey

Plattsburgh at Northeastern Clinton, 3 p.m.

 

Women’s Hockey

Oswego at Plattsburgh State, 3 p.m.

 

Men’s Hockey

Plattsburgh State at Oswego

 

SUNDAY

Girls Hockey

Hanover at Beekmantown, Noon

 

Tags

Trending Video

Recommended for you