Area Sports: Jan. 22, 2022

TODAY
Indoor Track
Saranac at Utica College, TBA
Wrestling
Saranac at Vergennes Union, TBA
Multiple Schools at TBA, 10 a.m.
Boys Basketball
Saranac Lake at Chazy, 11:30 a.m.
Ticonderoga at Whitehall, 1:30 p.m.
Massena at Peru, 5:30 p.m.
Men’s Basketball
Buffalo at Plattsburgh State, 4 p.m.
Women’s Basketball
Buffalo at Plattsburgh State, 2 p.m.
Girls Hockey
Scarsdale at Saranac Lake, 11 a.m.
Boys Hockey
Plattsburgh at Northeastern Clinton, 3 p.m.
Women’s Hockey
Oswego at Plattsburgh State, 3 p.m.
Men’s Hockey
Plattsburgh State at Oswego
SUNDAY
Girls Hockey
Hanover at Beekmantown, Noon
