Area Sports: Jan. 21, 2022

TODAY

Bowling

Northern Adirondack at Moriah, 3:30 p.m.

Northeastern Clinton at Plattsburgh, 3:30 p.m.

Beekmantown vs. AuSable Valley at Plattsburgh, 3:30 p.m.

Girls Basketball

Boquet Valley at Bolton, 6:30 p.m.

Schroon Lake at Crown Point, 6:30 p.m.

Wells at Johnsburg/Minerva, 6:30 p.m.

Seton Catholic at Keene, 6:30 p.m.

Willsboro at Lake Placid, 6:30 p.m.

AuSable Valley at Moriah, 7 p.m.

Beekmantown at Northeastern Clinton, 7 p.m.

Plattsburgh at Peru, 7 p.m.

Northern Adirondack at Saranac Lake, 7 p.m.

Boys Basketball

Indian Lake/Long Lake at Boquet Valley, 6:30 p.m.

Girls Hockey

Franklin Academy at Plattsburgh, 5 p.m.

Massena at Beekmantown, 5 p.m.

Scarsdale at SLP, 7 p.m.

Men's Hockey

Plattsburgh State at Cortland, 7 p.m.

Women's Hockey

Oswego State at Plattsburgh, 7 p.m.

Wrestling

Saranac at Beekmantown, 6:30 p.m.

Swimming

AuSable Valley at Plattsburgh, 5 p.m.

 

