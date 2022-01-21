Area Sports: Jan. 21, 2022

TODAY
Bowling
Northern Adirondack at Moriah, 3:30 p.m.
Northeastern Clinton at Plattsburgh, 3:30 p.m.
Beekmantown vs. AuSable Valley at Plattsburgh, 3:30 p.m.
Girls Basketball
Boquet Valley at Bolton, 6:30 p.m.
Schroon Lake at Crown Point, 6:30 p.m.
Wells at Johnsburg/Minerva, 6:30 p.m.
Seton Catholic at Keene, 6:30 p.m.
Willsboro at Lake Placid, 6:30 p.m.
AuSable Valley at Moriah, 7 p.m.
Beekmantown at Northeastern Clinton, 7 p.m.
Plattsburgh at Peru, 7 p.m.
Northern Adirondack at Saranac Lake, 7 p.m.
Boys Basketball
Indian Lake/Long Lake at Boquet Valley, 6:30 p.m.
Girls Hockey
Franklin Academy at Plattsburgh, 5 p.m.
Massena at Beekmantown, 5 p.m.
Scarsdale at SLP, 7 p.m.
Men's Hockey
Plattsburgh State at Cortland, 7 p.m.
Women's Hockey
Oswego State at Plattsburgh, 7 p.m.
Wrestling
Saranac at Beekmantown, 6:30 p.m.
Swimming
AuSable Valley at Plattsburgh, 5 p.m.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.