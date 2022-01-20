Area Sports: Jan. 20, 2022

TODAY 

Boys Basketball

Bolton at Boquet Valley, 6:30 p.m.

Johnsburg/Minerva at Newcomb, 6:30 p.m.

Crown Point at Schroon Lake, 6:30 p.m.

Keene at Seton Catholic, 6:30 p.m.

Lake Placid at Willsboro, 6:30 p.m.

Peru at Plattsburgh, 7 p.m.

Moriah at AuSable Valley, 7:30 p.m.

Northeastern Clinton at Beekmantown, 7:30 p.m.

Saranac Lake at Northern Adirondack, 7:30 p.m.

Girls Basketball

Lake George at Indian Lake/Long Lake, 5:30 p.m.

Boys Hockey

Saranac at Northeastern Clinton, 6 p.m.

Beekmantown at SLP, 6 p.m.

Girls Hockey

Beekmantown at Canton, 4:15 p.m.

Indoor Track

Multiple Schools at Saranac Lake, 6:30 p.m.

 

