Area Sports: Jan. 20, 2022

TODAY
Boys Basketball
Bolton at Boquet Valley, 6:30 p.m.
Johnsburg/Minerva at Newcomb, 6:30 p.m.
Crown Point at Schroon Lake, 6:30 p.m.
Keene at Seton Catholic, 6:30 p.m.
Lake Placid at Willsboro, 6:30 p.m.
Peru at Plattsburgh, 7 p.m.
Moriah at AuSable Valley, 7:30 p.m.
Northeastern Clinton at Beekmantown, 7:30 p.m.
Saranac Lake at Northern Adirondack, 7:30 p.m.
Girls Basketball
Lake George at Indian Lake/Long Lake, 5:30 p.m.
Boys Hockey
Saranac at Northeastern Clinton, 6 p.m.
Beekmantown at SLP, 6 p.m.
Girls Hockey
Beekmantown at Canton, 4:15 p.m.
Indoor Track
Multiple Schools at Saranac Lake, 6:30 p.m.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.