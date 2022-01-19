Area Sports: Jan 19, 2022

TODAY

Bowling

Saranac at Moriah, 3:30 p.m.

Northern Adirondack at Peru, 3:30 p.m.

Beekmantown at Plattsburgh, 3:30 p.m.

Willsboro at AuSable Valley, 3:30 p.m.

Girls Basketball

Johnsburg/Minerva at Indian Lake/Long Lake, 5 p.m.

Chateaugay at Chazy, 6 p.m.

Lake Placid at Bolton, 6:30 p.m.

Crown Point at Keene, 6:30 p.m.

Seton Catholic at Schroon Lake, 6:30 p.m.

Sharon Springs at Wells, 6:30 p.m.

Boquet Valley at Willsboro, 6:30 p.m.

Plattsburgh at AuSable Valley, 7 p.m.

Moriah at Peru, 7 p.m.

Beekmantown at Saranac Lake, 7 p.m.

Northeastern Clinton at Ticonderoga, 7 p.m.

Saranac at Northern Adirondack, 7:30 p.m.

Boys Basketball

Johnsburg/Minerva at Indian Lake/Long Lake, 6:30 p.m.

Girls Hockey

Plattsburgh at Beekmantown, 5 p.m.

SLP at Massena, 6 p.m.

Wrestling

AuSable Valley at Beekmantown, 6:30 p.m.

 

Tags

Trending Video

Recommended for you