Area Sports: Jan 19, 2022

TODAY
Bowling
Saranac at Moriah, 3:30 p.m.
Northern Adirondack at Peru, 3:30 p.m.
Beekmantown at Plattsburgh, 3:30 p.m.
Willsboro at AuSable Valley, 3:30 p.m.
Girls Basketball
Johnsburg/Minerva at Indian Lake/Long Lake, 5 p.m.
Chateaugay at Chazy, 6 p.m.
Lake Placid at Bolton, 6:30 p.m.
Crown Point at Keene, 6:30 p.m.
Seton Catholic at Schroon Lake, 6:30 p.m.
Sharon Springs at Wells, 6:30 p.m.
Boquet Valley at Willsboro, 6:30 p.m.
Plattsburgh at AuSable Valley, 7 p.m.
Moriah at Peru, 7 p.m.
Beekmantown at Saranac Lake, 7 p.m.
Northeastern Clinton at Ticonderoga, 7 p.m.
Saranac at Northern Adirondack, 7:30 p.m.
Boys Basketball
Johnsburg/Minerva at Indian Lake/Long Lake, 6:30 p.m.
Girls Hockey
Plattsburgh at Beekmantown, 5 p.m.
SLP at Massena, 6 p.m.
Wrestling
AuSable Valley at Beekmantown, 6:30 p.m.
