TODAY
Boys Basketball
WIllsboro at Boquet Valley, 6:30 p.m.
Keene at Crown Point, 6:30 p.m.
Bolton at Lake Placid, 6:30 p.m.
Indian Lake/Long Lake at Johnsburg/Minerva, 6:30 p.m.
Wells at Newcomb, 6:30 p.m.
Schroon Lake at Seton Catholic, 6:30 p.m.
Peru at Moriah, 7 p.m.
Ticonderoga at Northeastern Clinton, 7 p.m.
AuSable Valley at Plattsburgh, 7 p.m.
Northern Adirondack at Saranac, 7 p.m.
Beekmantown at Saranac Lake, 7 p.m.
Wrestling
Peru at Northern Adirondack, 6:30 p.m.
Boys Hockey
Saranac at Beekmantown, 6:30 p.m.
Plattsburgh at SLP, 7 p.m.
